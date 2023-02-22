SubscribeSign In
Main bathroom shower area
Main bathroom
Main bathroom to bedroom connection
Parlor floor kitchen
Parlor floor kitchen looking out to rear garden terrace
Parlor floor living area
The original driveway was dangerous and impractical due to the steep terrain. The architects designed a new route that slopes gently away from the street and toward a two-car garage and parking court.
Layered landscaping by Boxleaf Design transforms the property.
In this kitchen, the cook station pairs a copper Watermark faucet with an Italian marble countertop, a copper-toned stainless-steel range from Blue Star, and a backsplash of masonry Foundation Brick tile by Ann Sacks.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
