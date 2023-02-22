Parlor floor kitchen looking out to rear garden terrace
Parlor floor living area
The original driveway was dangerous and impractical due to the steep terrain. The architects designed a new route that slopes gently away from the street and toward a two-car garage and parking court.
Layered landscaping by Boxleaf Design transforms the property.
In this kitchen, the cook station pairs a copper Watermark faucet with an Italian marble countertop, a copper-toned stainless-steel range from Blue Star, and a backsplash of masonry Foundation Brick tile by Ann Sacks.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.