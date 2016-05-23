The couple picked inexpensive white porcelain tiles for the tub and shower, but splurged on a Carrara marble countertop for the double vanity. The medicine cabinets are by Fresca.
The 22-square-foot bathroom had no windows, which is common in Oslo apartments; new clerestory windows help illuminate and expand the space.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
In the tiled master bathroom, the boys get their own sink.
Duravit’s D-Code fixtures outfit the bathroom.
In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.
