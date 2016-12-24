After seven minutes, the length of time it takes to produce the proper amount of char, the boards are separated.
The craftsman pours water over the boards to halt the charring process. After the flames have been put out, the boards continue to crackle and smoke. Charring the boards properly requires a delicate balance between just enough burning, but not too much.
The primitive and painstaking process is said to protect wood against rain, rot, and insects for 80 years. It also gives the exteriors a reptilian texture that’s as striking as it is practical.
Once the fire is evenly distributed across the length of the board, it is simply a matter of patience.
Fujimori uses a tool to coax the fire up the boards; this ensures an even charring of the wood.
Master Japanese architect Terunobu Fujimori is an original thinker, and a pro at melding ancient traditions with modern design. So who better to offer a quick primer on how to char your own cedar wood, in order to seal the wood against rot, rain, and fire? Here, six (only slightly dangerous!) steps to transform your boards into surprisingly sleek and smart siding. To see this kind of cladding in action, check out our Facade Focus slideshow. Fujimori, demonstrating the process of charring cedar boards, packs newspaper into the base of three planks that have been bound together. To begin the charring process, the newspaper that has been packed between the boards is set on fire.
