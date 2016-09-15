Furniture groupings and bright, dramatic accents—like the sapphire banana-fiber rug by Kamy Maison in the main living area—further divide the interior into distinct yet flexible stations. The trio of seating options includes wood-and-cane Cosme Velho armchairs by Claudia Moreira Salles, a plush Soft Dream leather sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform, and a blue Fergana sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. Just beyond, a Fina table, also by Salles, joins Marta chairs by Aristeu Pires and Torch pendants by Sylvain Willenz to form the dining area.