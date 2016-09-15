In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.
A dining area occupies a space between the living room and media room. Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
Two Womb chairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll and a Ring bench by Castro structure a reading area in the enclosed terrace.
Furniture groupings and bright, dramatic accents—like the sapphire banana-fiber rug by Kamy Maison in the main living area—further divide the interior into distinct yet flexible stations. The trio of seating options includes wood-and-cane Cosme Velho armchairs by Claudia Moreira Salles, a plush Soft Dream leather sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform, and a blue Fergana sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. Just beyond, a Fina table, also by Salles, joins Marta chairs by Aristeu Pires and Torch pendants by Sylvain Willenz to form the dining area.
