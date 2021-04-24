A large picture window near the bed captures mesmerizing views of the surrounding reserve.
“At Eriksberg, biological diversity is preserved and developed, which makes the park one of the most interesting places in Scandinavia,” notes the firm. “The unit is located high over a feeding station, which creates a feeling of floating above the ground.”
Located in La Unión, a city and commune in Chile’s Los Ríos region, Refugio 3x3 is set in a forest on the side of a new lot of residential houses that were built in response to the recent expansion of city limits.
A unique hinge system allows the Brette Haus to unfold into an instant shelter, home office, or event space.
Immerso Glamping, a 65-square-foot prefab structure designed by Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi, is located in the Piedmont region of Italy. With a simple palette of birch plywood and plexiglass, the cabin was inspired by the architects’ experience designing easy-to-assemble, flat-packed cabins for disaster relief. You can book it on Airbnb for around $90.
The bus in action. For cooling, the couple purchased a $720 Coleman air conditioner, and there’s a $189 Fan-tastic Vent for circulation. They also prepared for outdoor adventures with a $240 awning and $60 bug screens. The bus comes equipped with solar panels ($120), a Victron inverter/charger ($1,280), as well as gray and fresh water tanks ($518).
"I love cooking and baking," says Meryl. "That was definitely a non-negotiable for me." Here, the in-progress kitchen cabinets hold a stove/oven unit that was a Christmas gift from her parents.
A Wellington, New Zealand, couple loved their neighborhood of Berhampore, but found that with two young sons, they were running out of space. They called on Parsonson Architects to devise a solution, which came in the form of a 183-square-foot studio in the backyard of their two-bedroom Victorian cottage.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The LumiPod is equipped with Rockwool insulation, exterior rain sheeting, and a moisture protection film. A Toshiba reversible air conditioning system is installed by default for heating and cooling.
Banjo, a tiny home in Byron Bay, Australia, is clad in Weathertex and features a commodious deck and a plunge pool fashioned out of a stainless-steel water tank.
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
The 31-foot cabin includes a four-foot spire.
This house has an exterior of black panels and clear-grain cedar tongue-and-groove siding, and a rooftop deck that lets its owners enjoy the outdoors.
New research shows that downsizing to a tiny home can cut your ecological footprint by 45%.
Comprising 11 modules, this green-roofed prefab was built in 90 days in a factory near São Paulo and then transported to the site in three shipments on flatbed trucks.
On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
The home was designed as much for outdoor living as it was for indoor living, with a large porch around the home.
The MonDreamOn tiny house is available for $40,000—or $50,000 fully furnished.
Cube by NOMAD Micro Homes measures 13.5' x 13.5' x 13.5' and is currently available for $38,800 on Amazon. The eco-conscious home, which comes with instructions for do-it-yourself assembly, can be flat-packed and shipped worldwide.
The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
Whether you desire a simple storage shed, a yoga studio, a mountain home, or a guest retreat, the customization allows you to define your own EscapeSpace.
Big dreams of downsizing? Check out these affordable tiny homes.
Gijsbert Schutten and Gijs Coumou of Liberte Tiny Houses designed a 182-square-foot tiny home on wheels in the Netherlands to mimic the shape of a folded leaf. "The window shutters give the effect of the way light scatters through the forest," Schutten says. On one side of the ThermoWood radiata pine-clad home, floor-to-ceiling glass walls make it seem as if there’s no boundary between the house and the natural surroundings. "Those big windows give an unobstructed view of the outside world," Schutten adds. "You almost forget you’re inside."
The rear facade of the steel-clad tiny home has a large window that provides ventilation and an indoor/outdoor connection.
The 500-square-foot home is designed for empty backyards in Silicon Valley. Abodu imagines the units serving as rentals, or housing for recent graduates or aging loved ones.
Inspired by a picture of a lunar lander, naval architect Kurt Hughes designed and built a 250-square-foot tiny house that perches in the shrub-steppe landscape of Eastern Washington and serves as his weekend getaway on a remote plot next to the Columbia River. Constructed with plywood, foam and fiberglass (with the same strength as A36 steel), the compact dwelling is epoxy encapsulated (and therefore fire-proof). Hughes painted the exterior white to protect against UV damage. A galley kitchen, a bathroom, a breakfast nook, a lower-level bedroom (accessed via a ship ladder) and plenty of storage comprise the interior. Hughes also incorporated an outdoor deck and a clear geodesic dome that tops the structure and floods the interior with natural light.
Want a peek at the future of prefab design? Meet the Cube One—a 156-square-foot dwelling with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that can withstand extreme heat and natural disasters. Singapore-based Nestron will ship the Cube One anywhere in the world, and it’ll be ready for move-in the day it arrives.
The Sadie CABN is also a short drive from many excellent local restaurants and wineries, says Laidlaw.
Inside the cabins, giant windows provide views of the lush tree canopy.
