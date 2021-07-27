There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The living room opens to a deck that features sweeping bay views.
New stone walkways, laid in a swirling pattern, surround the 4,600-square-foot house.
