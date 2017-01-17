All of the apartment’s fixtures are by Kohler, including the kitchen sink and faucet as well as the Tea-for-Two bathtub, Vox square sink, and Catalan mirror in the bathroom. The Thassos marble subway tile is by Ann Sacks.
Heath Ceramics tile continues in the master bathroom.
The striking master bath is lined from floor to walls in silvery gray marble.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
The family shares one main bathroom, which is outfitted with Vipp’s new line of products: 982 bath furniture, a 906 faucet, and a 992 mirror. The shower sports a Raindance Connect showerhead by Hansgrohe, and there is a wall-mounted toilet by Villeroy & Boch. The Nomad light fixture is from Modular Lighting Instruments, and the floors are topped with ceramic tiles by LaFaenza.
The juxtaposition of black and white is perhaps the most notable detail of the home’s interiors. In the guest bathroom, black and white tiles provide visual interest.
The bathtub faces a Spanish-cedar-framed window overlooking the back deck. Once the outside plants have grown up enough to provide privacy, the adhesive film on the window will be removed.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
The master bathroom extends the same visual themes found throughout the rest of the home to keep the overall scheme unified. Ipe wood was used for the shower flooring and lightly oiled cherry wood forms the cabinets.
The master bathroom’s countertops are detailed with the same Carrara marble seen in the kitchen. The faucet and shower trims are by Kallista.
The bathrooms are lined in luxurious Estremoz marble.
The residence’s two bathrooms present distinct material identities: In the main bathroom, located on the lower level near the couple’s bedroom, a custom stainless-steel bathtub designed by Gil contrasts with a wall clad in silver travertine.
We find Aura, from the Dekton by Cosentino line, to be a foolproof match for Italian Calacatta marble where the real material isn't feasible.
For the kitchen, American cherry wood was used to create cabinets that establish a warm and sturdy tone. Each piece of lumber was purchased at auction by the Brillharts and stored in New Hampshire, before being shipped to Miami and milled on site. The wood island is painted black to provide a point of visual contrast. Himalayan marble countertops and stainless steel appliances lend moments of clean modernism to the kitchen, which is flooded with bright light thanks to patio windows that open to the yard.
Built-in shelving provides ample storage in this project.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and a large sliding door, both made from oak, that provides recessed storage space. The black theme continues with the furniture, including HAY About A Stool (AAS 38) models around the kitchen island and the HAY About A Chair (AAC 22) set.
In the kitchen, black cabinetry and countertops from Swan Company offer a crisp counterpoint to the house’s white walls. Appliances from Swan Company and a Santini faucet ensure that the space is also functional.
An imaginary axis divides the floor plan down the middle, with the open plan living room and kitchen to the south and three bedrooms to the north. In the dining area, a freestanding island hides appliances and piping while also providing counter space. Floor-to-ceiling windows make the outside deck and garden feel like an extension of the interior.
The sleek, white kitchen is by Bulthaup.
In Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen's home (you might recognize Bjerre-Poulsen as the photographer of this Danish house, which was featured in Dwell's April 2012 issue), white walls and cabinets allow details, like the herringbone worksurface crafted from reclaimed wood and lighting fixtures, to shine.
Morten Bo Jensen, of Danish industrial design company Vipp, and his partner, graphic designer Kristina May Olsen, have mixed repurposed vintage items with their own creations inside their Copenhagen apartment. In the kitchen, the dining table—Jensen’s first piece for Vipp—is made of a powder-coated aluminum frame with a recycled, untreated teak top. The lamps overhead are salvaged and rewired Copenhagen streetlights.
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma. The lot, where the house is inserted, has a non-regular shape, longitudinal, and perpendicular to the street Nossa Senhora da Conceição. It was important to keep the alignment of the house with the existing buildings in order to avoid formal irregularities within the street development. The interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. Due to the longitudinal nature of the lot, the architects proposed an internal yard at the center of the home to allow for natural light to enter the dining/living room and kitchen.
Viola Park ranks high on the list of great, modern kitchen systems and offers a range of kitchen islands. Among the features in their islands is the Pivot Storage System, shown here. Mounted below the counter to preserve counter space, the wood bins can be outfitted as knife block, utensil holder, or garbage bin. The system conveniently keeps your utensils where you need them, without taking up much-valued counter space.
The all-wood interior features standard home appliances, such as a sink, induction cook top, and refrigerator.
By foregoing a fixed dining table in favor of a large American walnut wood countertop by Cuisine Elysee, the couple is able to enjoy a open space with a clear view of the back of the house and the garden terrace outside.
For the kitchen, American cherry wood was used to create cabinets that establish a warm and sturdy tone. Each piece of lumber was purchased at auction by the Brillharts and stored in New Hampshire, before being shipped to Miami and milled on site. The wood island is painted black to provide a point of visual contrast.
The thrill of a home renovation can quickly be diminished by unforeseen circumstances, stretched budgets, and other unexpected issues. The good news is that most of the time these problems can be mitigated, if not avoided entirely, by keeping an eye out for warning signals. Read on as we go through essential home renovation tips to consider before kicking off your own revamp.
The north wall of the IST home functions as a cut-away, offering a peek inside an efficient yet cozy dwelling. Architect Peter Jurkovič built the home for a woman who had sold her flat in the big city of Bratislava and wanted something that reminded her of the village life of her childhood.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
