Poggenpohl’s optimized drawer organizers have the right place for everything—from cutlery and small utensils to fresh fruit and spices. You’ll never lose your coriander again.
Poggenpohl’s optimized drawer organizers have the right place for everything—from cutlery and small utensils to fresh fruit and spices. You’ll never lose your coriander again.
An L-shaped island wrapped in Pietra Cardosa stone has a prep sink, more storage, and a seating counter, from which you can gaze into the backyard.
An L-shaped island wrapped in Pietra Cardosa stone has a prep sink, more storage, and a seating counter, from which you can gaze into the backyard.
The couple conceived of a special bunk room for visitors passing through, including their four grandchildren.
The couple conceived of a special bunk room for visitors passing through, including their four grandchildren.
In the dining area, the Oak Profile Dining Table from Ethnicraft is surrounded by Claire dining chairs from Stowed Home. The light is the Formakami JH5 Pendant from &amp;Tradition. “Nothing makes me happier than to have friends or family visit and they feel comfortable just taking a seat at the table or couch with a glass of wine, and spending hours together,” says Alexandra. “That's what I have always wanted my home to be for people -- a gathering place for loved ones and new friends alike.”
In the dining area, the Oak Profile Dining Table from Ethnicraft is surrounded by Claire dining chairs from Stowed Home. The light is the Formakami JH5 Pendant from &amp;Tradition. “Nothing makes me happier than to have friends or family visit and they feel comfortable just taking a seat at the table or couch with a glass of wine, and spending hours together,” says Alexandra. “That's what I have always wanted my home to be for people -- a gathering place for loved ones and new friends alike.”
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
Chris customized the main bathroom’s patterned Granada cement tiles. The sink is by Duravit.
Chris customized the main bathroom’s patterned Granada cement tiles. The sink is by Duravit.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
The fully-integrated, light-filled kitchen is a favorite of Nora's, who spends time here cooking and entertaining.
The fully-integrated, light-filled kitchen is a favorite of Nora's, who spends time here cooking and entertaining.
An underfloor heating system makes the floor a cozy play area for the couple’s kids, Monty and Art.
An underfloor heating system makes the floor a cozy play area for the couple’s kids, Monty and Art.
The Horizon bed frame's soft curvature and simple lines are reminiscent of the sunrise over Venice Beach.
The Horizon bed frame's soft curvature and simple lines are reminiscent of the sunrise over Venice Beach.
Top 10 Most Shared Stories of 2020: Our readers couldn’t resist passing these articles along to family and friends.
Top 10 Most Shared Stories of 2020: Our readers couldn’t resist passing these articles along to family and friends.
The couple’s cats—Chepe and Pacho—doze while Nigel works in another sitting area (below). The chairs are from HK Living.
The couple’s cats—Chepe and Pacho—doze while Nigel works in another sitting area (below). The chairs are from HK Living.
In the office, existing track lighting illuminates cabinetry covered in Lemon Bar by Miller Paint.
In the office, existing track lighting illuminates cabinetry covered in Lemon Bar by Miller Paint.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
Except in the kitchen, Alessia and her partner made all of the cabinets, like this floating unit in the living room for the vinyl collection.
Except in the kitchen, Alessia and her partner made all of the cabinets, like this floating unit in the living room for the vinyl collection.
Alessia’s favorite detail? “I am not a huge fan of handles, so there are only three cuts [in the cabinetry] which lets you open six doors.”
Alessia’s favorite detail? “I am not a huge fan of handles, so there are only three cuts [in the cabinetry] which lets you open six doors.”
Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
The counter and backsplash are made up of a marble slab leftover from a bigger job.
The counter and backsplash are made up of a marble slab leftover from a bigger job.
The entryway divides the common areas from the private ones. Normann Copenhagen hooks sit above a Nelson platform bench by Rove Concepts and Muuto baskets.
The entryway divides the common areas from the private ones. Normann Copenhagen hooks sit above a Nelson platform bench by Rove Concepts and Muuto baskets.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
A dramatic white oak panel wall reaches up to the new vaulted ceilings. There’s a concealed pantry to the right of the refrigerator.
A dramatic white oak panel wall reaches up to the new vaulted ceilings. There’s a concealed pantry to the right of the refrigerator.
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
An Eames lounge
An Eames lounge
A basalt fireplace w
A basalt fireplace w
The pantry features black-stained timber doors that conceal appliances, keeping the kitchen surfaces clear.
The pantry features black-stained timber doors that conceal appliances, keeping the kitchen surfaces clear.
Guess used inexpensive graded pine plywood so that he would get heavy grain patterns on the surfaces. One of the main goals in the kitchen was simplicity. To that end, he opted for a poured-in-place concrete island. "We didn’t know if we could afford to do that, but we found a great subcontractor [Nate Francis of Countertop Creations] here who had never really built anything like that," Guess says. "Because he was interested in giving it a shot and adding it to his portfolio, he didn’t charge an exorbitant amount of money because it was sort of an experiment for him as well." The kitchen features a GE Profile refrigerator and KitchenAid range, microwave, and dishwasher. The sink and faucet are from Kohler. The project's builder was Joe Doherty with Custom Homecrafters of Austin.
Guess used inexpensive graded pine plywood so that he would get heavy grain patterns on the surfaces. One of the main goals in the kitchen was simplicity. To that end, he opted for a poured-in-place concrete island. "We didn’t know if we could afford to do that, but we found a great subcontractor [Nate Francis of Countertop Creations] here who had never really built anything like that," Guess says. "Because he was interested in giving it a shot and adding it to his portfolio, he didn’t charge an exorbitant amount of money because it was sort of an experiment for him as well." The kitchen features a GE Profile refrigerator and KitchenAid range, microwave, and dishwasher. The sink and faucet are from Kohler. The project's builder was Joe Doherty with Custom Homecrafters of Austin.

71 more saves

Set cover photo