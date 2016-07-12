Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Tammy Scott
Follow
4
Saves
Followers
Following
Solar power cells on top of the building collect energy that’s used for both water systems and electricity.
#midcentury
#modern
#midcenturymodern
#exterior
#outdoor
#architecture
#harrybertoia
#standardoilbuilding
#chicago
#1974
#bertoia
#edwarddurell
#modernist
#masterwork
#soundsculpture
#art
#modernart
#sonambientsculptures
#rods
#wrightauction
#midcentury
#modern
#midcenturymodern
#furniture
#interior
#interiordesign
#eames
#charleseames
#rayeames
#20thcentury
#hermanmiller
#color
#outdoor
#openfloor
#office
#workspace
#newzealand
#jackmanning
#1960
#manninghouse
Courtesy of Mary Gaudin
Set cover photo