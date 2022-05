50 years Gerrit Rietveld’s Steltman chair has recently been reissued by Rietveld Originals to mark its fiftieth anniversary. The chair, originally designed to seat engaged couples as they choose rings at the Steltman jewelry house in The Hague, was reproduced based on Rietveld’s drawings and one of the two original chairs, currently housed in Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum. Photo courtesy of Rietveld Originals.