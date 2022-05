A Guide to 7 (Not So Tiny) Small House Resources Small is the new big, and people everywhere—here and abroad, in cities and off-the-grid—are finding clever ways to pare down and live well in small spaces. (Sometimes,extremely small spaces.) We recently devoted an entire issue of Dwell to small spaces, and after the popularity of last week's spotlight on the Tiny House Swoon blog, we've delved into the blogosphere to bring you a not-so-tiny guide to tiny house living.