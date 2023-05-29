SubscribeSign In
Ample natural light bounces off the crisp white walls in the main living room, complete with an open-raftered ceiling and a large, central fireplace.
Set on a quiet street in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood, the historic home features a tall privacy wall that hides a spacious front courtyard.
The home, which is located on waterfront property, sits atop cement columns as both a safety measure and to take advantage of the ocean views.
