The home’s lower volume frames majestic woodland views. The LCW Chairs are by Charles and Ray Eames.
The home’s lower volume frames majestic woodland views. The LCW Chairs are by Charles and Ray Eames.
The kitchen features button-free appliances, and carbonated water on tap.
The kitchen features button-free appliances, and carbonated water on tap.
A signature feature is the natural oak stairs, whose treads appear to be suspended between the wall and a transparent railing.
A signature feature is the natural oak stairs, whose treads appear to be suspended between the wall and a transparent railing.
Happy Chic by Jonathan Adler Bleecker Nesting Tables Crafted from engineered wood, a colorful set of three nesting tables adds a sense of fun to your space.
Happy Chic by Jonathan Adler Bleecker Nesting Tables Crafted from engineered wood, a colorful set of three nesting tables adds a sense of fun to your space.
Design by Conran Tufted Wool Square Rug Gun-tufted in a soft, sage-green yarn, this wool rug features a textured, raised freeform circle gesture. The contemporary design includes skid-resistant backing.
Design by Conran Tufted Wool Square Rug Gun-tufted in a soft, sage-green yarn, this wool rug features a textured, raised freeform circle gesture. The contemporary design includes skid-resistant backing.
Crawford's design incorporates various audio-visual elements. "We had two projections on loop," she says. "One is a film of all the daily actions and rituals that take place in any home throughout the course of a day. The second is a stop motion slideshow of all the objects and 'things' we touch and interact with in the course of a day. These run to a soundtrack that captures the sound of home, and are offset by a fragrance we have developed with London-based fragrance expert Azzi Glasser. We wanted to capture the smell of an old sofa, aging wooden floorboards, and extension cables."
Crawford's design incorporates various audio-visual elements. "We had two projections on loop," she says. "One is a film of all the daily actions and rituals that take place in any home throughout the course of a day. The second is a stop motion slideshow of all the objects and 'things' we touch and interact with in the course of a day. These run to a soundtrack that captures the sound of home, and are offset by a fragrance we have developed with London-based fragrance expert Azzi Glasser. We wanted to capture the smell of an old sofa, aging wooden floorboards, and extension cables."
Happy Chic by Jonathan Adler Bleecker 80” Sofa This angular sofa has a sturdy, kiln-dried hardwood frame covered in a deep-gray herringbone fabric.
Happy Chic by Jonathan Adler Bleecker 80” Sofa This angular sofa has a sturdy, kiln-dried hardwood frame covered in a deep-gray herringbone fabric.
This home in a former Chicago church fully utilizes an original stained-glass window in its light-filled kitchen.
This home in a former Chicago church fully utilizes an original stained-glass window in its light-filled kitchen.
Stelton Pure Black Knives, $55–$129 at the Dwell Store Stelton’s Pure Black Knives are cutting edge kitchen tools. Each knife is forged from a single piece of stainless steel, so the handles morph into the blades without the interruption of a different material and color. The Pure Black Knives collection includes a large chef’s knife, small chef’s knife, bread knife, santuko knife, and utility knife.
Stelton Pure Black Knives, $55–$129 at the Dwell Store Stelton’s Pure Black Knives are cutting edge kitchen tools. Each knife is forged from a single piece of stainless steel, so the handles morph into the blades without the interruption of a different material and color. The Pure Black Knives collection includes a large chef’s knife, small chef’s knife, bread knife, santuko knife, and utility knife.
The kitchen is outfitted with a duel-fuel range by Bosch, a Diamonte Canopy hood by Faber, a LaPerla dishwasher by Miele, French-door refrigerator by LG, Blanco sink, and Compact Smart overn by Breville. Catifa 46 stools by Arper are stationed at the bar. The counters are quartz and the cabinets are solid maple. "Given that the owners’ intention was to stay and age in the house, we decided that the materials needed to be elegant and timeless and, in essence, could also age well in place," Tedesco says. "This led to devising a refined and warm palette of natural finishes. White carrara marble, oiled clear Douglas fir, and maple floors and millwork create a light, warm interior with a reddish hue that emanates when the sunlight washes the woods. The selection process included R-and-D on the materials to assess their ability to be both robust enough to handle every day wear and tear in the short term and acquire a beautiful patina long term. We also researched MSDS charts to ensure they were safe, non-toxic, and would not off-gas."
The kitchen is outfitted with a duel-fuel range by Bosch, a Diamonte Canopy hood by Faber, a LaPerla dishwasher by Miele, French-door refrigerator by LG, Blanco sink, and Compact Smart overn by Breville. Catifa 46 stools by Arper are stationed at the bar. The counters are quartz and the cabinets are solid maple. "Given that the owners’ intention was to stay and age in the house, we decided that the materials needed to be elegant and timeless and, in essence, could also age well in place," Tedesco says. "This led to devising a refined and warm palette of natural finishes. White carrara marble, oiled clear Douglas fir, and maple floors and millwork create a light, warm interior with a reddish hue that emanates when the sunlight washes the woods. The selection process included R-and-D on the materials to assess their ability to be both robust enough to handle every day wear and tear in the short term and acquire a beautiful patina long term. We also researched MSDS charts to ensure they were safe, non-toxic, and would not off-gas."
Modex by Blanco, $1,750Rising only three inches above the countertop, the Red Dot Award–winning Modex features an integrated drainboard. The engineered material, which is 80 percent granite, is scratch- and stain-resistant.
Modex by Blanco, $1,750Rising only three inches above the countertop, the Red Dot Award–winning Modex features an integrated drainboard. The engineered material, which is 80 percent granite, is scratch- and stain-resistant.
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
The Can Calau Farmhouse in Catalonia, Spain
The Can Calau Farmhouse in Catalonia, Spain
Lambeth Marsh House
Lambeth Marsh House
Each bedroom is designed to replicated a mini house, and follows the roof's pitch. A skylight lets in light. A custom unit made of white-painted MDF panels provides necessary storage.
Each bedroom is designed to replicated a mini house, and follows the roof's pitch. A skylight lets in light. A custom unit made of white-painted MDF panels provides necessary storage.
We designed SunPower Equinox to hide the microinverters inside the panel, ensuring that power is being created right at the source, maximizing power generation. Our EnergyLink ecosystem provides real-time data on your system's production so you can manage your energy use.
We designed SunPower Equinox to hide the microinverters inside the panel, ensuring that power is being created right at the source, maximizing power generation. Our EnergyLink ecosystem provides real-time data on your system's production so you can manage your energy use.
Take a seat. Blu Dot counter stools. Hot Mesh Counter Stool | Ready Counter Stool | Copper Real Good Counter Stool | Knicker Counter Stool | Wicket Counter Stool | Chip Counter Stool.
Take a seat. Blu Dot counter stools. Hot Mesh Counter Stool | Ready Counter Stool | Copper Real Good Counter Stool | Knicker Counter Stool | Wicket Counter Stool | Chip Counter Stool.
Almost too dreamy to be real. Via Otis and Frank. (Pin)
Almost too dreamy to be real. Via Otis and Frank. (Pin)
Real de Hacienda in México by Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Real de Hacienda in México by Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
A Philippe Starck standing lamp and an Eames chaise longue bracket the living room; two Lawrence Weiner prints hang behind a pair of Warren Platner chairs and a table purchased from a River Oaks estate sale; at far left of the room, a partial wall of new cinderblocks hides a return air vent.
A Philippe Starck standing lamp and an Eames chaise longue bracket the living room; two Lawrence Weiner prints hang behind a pair of Warren Platner chairs and a table purchased from a River Oaks estate sale; at far left of the room, a partial wall of new cinderblocks hides a return air vent.
The front door is an awe-inspiring, 14-foot, mixed wood creation made by L.A. custom door fabricators Real Door Inc. The wood used in making the door were mostly leftovers from the shop, says Dino of Real Door Inc. A gentle wave pattern accentuates the material's natural grain.
The front door is an awe-inspiring, 14-foot, mixed wood creation made by L.A. custom door fabricators Real Door Inc. The wood used in making the door were mostly leftovers from the shop, says Dino of Real Door Inc. A gentle wave pattern accentuates the material's natural grain.
Set cover photo