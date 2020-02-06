The archways progress throughout the interior, leading residents from one room to the next. A second courtyard is situated between the kitchen/dining area and a staircase that leads to the loft. Teak flooring in the kitchen/dining area contrasts with the lime plaster walls, adding warmth to the space.
The archways progress throughout the interior, leading residents from one room to the next. A second courtyard is situated between the kitchen/dining area and a staircase that leads to the loft. Teak flooring in the kitchen/dining area contrasts with the lime plaster walls, adding warmth to the space.
A glimpse from the entry hallway into the living room.
A glimpse from the entry hallway into the living room.
Items on the shelf were artfully arranged to show a mix of objects, art, and books.
Items on the shelf were artfully arranged to show a mix of objects, art, and books.
The curvature of the blue sofa is reminiscent of the arched openings leading into the space.
The curvature of the blue sofa is reminiscent of the arched openings leading into the space.
Overhead ceiling beams and a unique light fixture make the ceiling an important presence in the room.
Overhead ceiling beams and a unique light fixture make the ceiling an important presence in the room.
The room also benefits from great natural lighting and easy access to the outdoors.
The room also benefits from great natural lighting and easy access to the outdoors.
Vintage pieces of both modern and more traditional styles are incorporated into the space.
Vintage pieces of both modern and more traditional styles are incorporated into the space.
The curved shape of the sofa and its lush texture make for a modern but inviting seat.
The curved shape of the sofa and its lush texture make for a modern but inviting seat.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
Located in the Hampton Bays, the Peconic House is sandwiched between an old-growth forest and the waterfront.
Located in the Hampton Bays, the Peconic House is sandwiched between an old-growth forest and the waterfront.
The rear of the house looks onto a lush backyard. The rough, industrial prefabricated concrete panels by the German manufacturer Syspro are the building blocks of the home.
The rear of the house looks onto a lush backyard. The rough, industrial prefabricated concrete panels by the German manufacturer Syspro are the building blocks of the home.
The entryway features similar arched doors and continues the style and color palette from the living room.
The entryway features similar arched doors and continues the style and color palette from the living room.
The handmade tile and artwork pick up the blue from the sofa and continue it throughout the space.
The handmade tile and artwork pick up the blue from the sofa and continue it throughout the space.
Texture and pattern were key in making the space feel lived in and homey, yet still Mediterranean in essence and modern in style.
Texture and pattern were key in making the space feel lived in and homey, yet still Mediterranean in essence and modern in style.
The deck and fire pit create a cozy space for everyday living and effortless entertaining.
The deck and fire pit create a cozy space for everyday living and effortless entertaining.
The home naturally integrates into its natural surroundings as such you can appreciate the changing light, the stunning views, and the seasons.
The home naturally integrates into its natural surroundings as such you can appreciate the changing light, the stunning views, and the seasons.
A wisteria-shared courtyards and garden with a dining area.
A wisteria-shared courtyards and garden with a dining area.
In the second bedroom, built-in bunk beds add a flair of fun, decorated with black netting.
In the second bedroom, built-in bunk beds add a flair of fun, decorated with black netting.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
The chevron pattern is brought indoors to the bedrooms. Pivoting doors on either side of the bed provide access to the bathroom.
The chevron pattern is brought indoors to the bedrooms. Pivoting doors on either side of the bed provide access to the bathroom.
The blue tiles in the powder room reference one of the homeowner’s artworks. The eyes at the top are vintage globes from a former optometrist's shop. The sink is also a vintage piece from Demolition Depot—in fact, most of the home's plumbing are repurposed pieces.
The blue tiles in the powder room reference one of the homeowner’s artworks. The eyes at the top are vintage globes from a former optometrist's shop. The sink is also a vintage piece from Demolition Depot—in fact, most of the home's plumbing are repurposed pieces.
The "Eye of the Storm" sits on a .48-acre lot fronting the beach, only 230 feet from the water.
The "Eye of the Storm" sits on a .48-acre lot fronting the beach, only 230 feet from the water.
The original building is set around an L-shaped courtyard. The main entrance is next to the carport on the street side, with a second entry toward the back of the house.
The original building is set around an L-shaped courtyard. The main entrance is next to the carport on the street side, with a second entry toward the back of the house.
Located in the suburbs of Reykjavík, this midcentury gem was first designed in the 1960s by Guðmundur Kr. Kristinsson, one of the first postwar architects in Iceland. However, after being sold, the new homeowners determined the property was in need of a thoughtful revamp in order to be a suitable modern home for their growing family.
Located in the suburbs of Reykjavík, this midcentury gem was first designed in the 1960s by Guðmundur Kr. Kristinsson, one of the first postwar architects in Iceland. However, after being sold, the new homeowners determined the property was in need of a thoughtful revamp in order to be a suitable modern home for their growing family.
Studio David Thulstrup incorporated green spaces into this old pencil factory in Copenhagen to transform it into a modern home for photographer Peter Krasilnikoff.
Studio David Thulstrup incorporated green spaces into this old pencil factory in Copenhagen to transform it into a modern home for photographer Peter Krasilnikoff.
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
A porch extension of glass and corten steel was added to this renovated Italian country house. From within the views connect the porch to the outdoor, but from outside, the reflection of the glass volume reflects the natural landscape taking on the skin of green.
A porch extension of glass and corten steel was added to this renovated Italian country house. From within the views connect the porch to the outdoor, but from outside, the reflection of the glass volume reflects the natural landscape taking on the skin of green.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
Lake Chelan
Lake Chelan
At Tanner Springs Park, the water from Tanner Creek that used to flow through freely, now pumps through large pipes beneath the streets. The art wall is constructed of 368 railroad tracks and 99 pieces of fused glass that’s inset with images of insects and animals. The creatures were hand-painted by Herbert Dreiseitl on Portland glass. The art wall also acts as a divider between the park and the street.
At Tanner Springs Park, the water from Tanner Creek that used to flow through freely, now pumps through large pipes beneath the streets. The art wall is constructed of 368 railroad tracks and 99 pieces of fused glass that’s inset with images of insects and animals. The creatures were hand-painted by Herbert Dreiseitl on Portland glass. The art wall also acts as a divider between the park and the street.

176 more saves

Set cover photo