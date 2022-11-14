Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
t
Tamara Nava
Follow
44
Saves
Followers
Following
Kitchen
Exterior Front and Side View
Exterior Rear View with Pool and Patio
Exterior Front Entrance and Driveway
Dining Room and Seating Area
Dining Area and Kitchen
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Entrance
Master Bedroom Entrance from Open Living Space
Interior Living Space - Open Area
Exterior Side View with Outdoor Pool and Patio
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
Exterior Rear View with Outdoor Pool and Patio
The double-sided fireplace provides warmth to the living room and the adjacent media room.
Horizontality and waterfall marble connect the kitchen, living room and dining room.
Laser-cut address numbers are backlit in the cantilevered metal bench that rests atop the block planter.
The walls of glazing seamlessly connect the indoors to the outdoors where the Southern California weather allows for year-round enjoyment of the open concept.
The dinging room and interior atrium float above the reflection pond.
3 specimen bonsai trees exist on the property as command attention. This breeze block was newly installed to match an existing adjacent wall.
The interior atrium comes alive at night.
The barbeque island is poured-in-place terrazzo and provides a dramatic cantilever. A fire pit anchors the sundeck while a sunpad creates more space for lounging poolside.
A cantilevered deck made of ipe extends the sundeck over the deep end of the pool.
A local artist created this large-scale mural beneath a mature tree. The children of the home have commandeered this space with its climbing wall, tree ropes and hanging swing and chair.
From the rear of the yard, a sauna is tucked behind a wall of hedges.
The floating vanity is surrounded by glazing; the result is dramatic horizontality.
A private courtyard sits behind the primary bathroom and is accessed from the yard through a meandering path within the Japanese-inspired landscape.
The primary bedroom is anchored by a corner of glazing and captures some of the best views of the rear yard.
The guest sweet is private and connected through glazing to the interior atrium.
Media room with an expansive sectional that is a favorite spot for the entire family.
Local artist created a mural behind a sliding panel door that conceals the kitchen when needed for formal dinner parties.
Atrium connects the guest suite to the public spaces of the home.
Indoor / outdoor integration.
View More
8
more
saves