Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
“The bathrooms were conceived as special spaces,” Vázquez says. “We decided to give them some color that would contrast with the main spaces.” A vessel sink by Cubik rests on a custom oak base; the mosaic tile is from Mosaico.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
A large skylight looms above a Duravit tub and a Runtal Radia towel warmer in the en suite bathroom.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The use of green mosaic tiles in the bathroom is a "polite homage" to the balcony's original green mosaic floor tiles.
The bathroom is clad in blue penny tile, and natural light pours in to illuminate it all. “It’s almost a spa-like experience,” says Khoi. The tiles are from Bedrosians.