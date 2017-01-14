The clients insisted that none of the trees on the property be disturbed, so Kevin Alter and his team at Alterstudio Architecture built a deck and an overhang around two of them.
Though the house is only 925 square feet, Moffitt argues that it feels much larger, for which she credits three factors: its visual connections to the outdoors, its open spaces, and its simple interior-design language.
The distance between site and structure is more dramatic in the evening when light shines through the sunken glass living room.
With its vertical wood slats, the garden fence helps unify the main house and the smaller shed.