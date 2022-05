The partial renovation gave Dine a few opportunities to experiment with future designs, like his custom radiator covers. Installed throughout the apartment to mask the old pipes, they’re made from simple medium-density fiberboard panels (white in the living room and red under the wallpaper) that were CNC-milled with a dot pattern. Like the two storage towers in the living room, the covers consist of basic construction materials that Dine punched up with a coat of paint and a graphic detail.