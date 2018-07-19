Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
An exterior staircases rises along a courtyard-facing wall on one of the volumes, and leads up to a roof terrace that faces a mountain to the east.
An exterior staircases rises along a courtyard-facing wall on one of the volumes, and leads up to a roof terrace that faces a mountain to the east.
The timeless character of the black concrete is felt as one enters the semi-hidden entrance path to the house, and each of the volumes gradually reveals itself.
The timeless character of the black concrete is felt as one enters the semi-hidden entrance path to the house, and each of the volumes gradually reveals itself.
Black-and-white walls, polished basalt floors, and oak ceilings give the interiors a simple, pared-back aesthetic that allow the nature outdoors to take center stage.
Black-and-white walls, polished basalt floors, and oak ceilings give the interiors a simple, pared-back aesthetic that allow the nature outdoors to take center stage.
The massive roof was constructed from glue-laminated timber.
The massive roof was constructed from glue-laminated timber.
An inorganic pigment was added to the cement mix to give the board-formed concrete walls its reddish hue.
An inorganic pigment was added to the cement mix to give the board-formed concrete walls its reddish hue.
Lush greenery surrounds Casa Terra to make the building feel like an extension of the landscape.
Lush greenery surrounds Casa Terra to make the building feel like an extension of the landscape.
The outdoor landscape is brought indoors through the continuation of the red concrete walls and ample glazing.
The outdoor landscape is brought indoors through the continuation of the red concrete walls and ample glazing.
Sliding glass doors open the bedrooms up to their own private patios; the opaque walls conceal the bathrooms.
Sliding glass doors open the bedrooms up to their own private patios; the opaque walls conceal the bathrooms.
Paving with a jagged edge connects the living room to the pool in the northeast section.
Paving with a jagged edge connects the living room to the pool in the northeast section.
This 4,500 Square Feet house was designed and built for a family of four. It is situated at the intersection of two large farm fields and a small naturally occurring basin in Sagaponack, New York.
This 4,500 Square Feet house was designed and built for a family of four. It is situated at the intersection of two large farm fields and a small naturally occurring basin in Sagaponack, New York.
Outside view of the lobby and restaurant
Outside view of the lobby and restaurant
'73 BMW 2002
'73 BMW 2002
Overall exterior at dusk
Overall exterior at dusk
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Brambilla used part of the $2.9 million budget to acquire pieces from Hay, including Hee barstools by Hee Welling that are lined up by a long bar in a common area.
Brambilla used part of the $2.9 million budget to acquire pieces from Hay, including Hee barstools by Hee Welling that are lined up by a long bar in a common area.
Architect Damien Brambilla turned a run-down Paris apartment building into an open, bright adolescent group home with a landscaped garden.
Architect Damien Brambilla turned a run-down Paris apartment building into an open, bright adolescent group home with a landscaped garden.
Set cover photo