Syzygy
Follow
22
Saves
Followers
Following
Novah Family
Novah Small
Novah Pitchers in Speckled Off-White
Novah Large
The Novah Trio
Novah Tall
The Utility Ware in Copper.
The Candelabrum in polished brass.
The Brushed Brass Candlesticks.
The sweet Plate !
The Pot 5.5" in Polished Brass.
The minimalistic Pots for lush indoor greens.
Pot 4" for your desk utility.
Polished Brass Utility Ware
The Plate in Copper.
Pot 5.5" in Polished Brass.
Candlesticks, for perfect evening settings.
Our minimalist Pot is an ideal table top planter which enriches your space with the warmth of nature & an opulent expression.
The Candelabrum is a timeless piece with simple & sculptural design, perfect for cozy candlelight evenings.
Bring the luxury to utility with copper dish.
Store your small items in the highly functional Can, decking up your space inspired from a still-life.
The Plate has a functional & sculptural character for all table settings. Available in brushed/polished Brass & Copper.
