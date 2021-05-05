WINN Design + Build is a full-service residential design-build firm that specializes in home renovations—including custom modular additions. The firm, based in Falls Church, Virginia, has a staff that ranges from designers and project managers to carpenters and builders, allowing for an integrated client experience.
WINN Design + Build is a full-service residential design-build firm that specializes in home renovations—including custom modular additions. The firm, based in Falls Church, Virginia, has a staff that ranges from designers and project managers to carpenters and builders, allowing for an integrated client experience.
A soapstone island contrasts with white oak cabinetry and flooring in the kitchen. The stools are from Palecek.
A soapstone island contrasts with white oak cabinetry and flooring in the kitchen. The stools are from Palecek.
This contemporary kitchen with clean lines, hidden appliances, and ceramic stone countertops are a chef's dream.
This contemporary kitchen with clean lines, hidden appliances, and ceramic stone countertops are a chef's dream.
No detail goes unnoticed in this modern kitchen. A floating wood shelf provides the perfect location for storing tea and coffee necessities. A wood wrapped hood conceals the cooking mechanics while tying in nicely with the natural palette of the home.
No detail goes unnoticed in this modern kitchen. A floating wood shelf provides the perfect location for storing tea and coffee necessities. A wood wrapped hood conceals the cooking mechanics while tying in nicely with the natural palette of the home.
Birch veneer wraps the interior of the minimalist home, lending a sense of warmth.
Birch veneer wraps the interior of the minimalist home, lending a sense of warmth.
Black ceramic tile wraps around the kitchen backsplash.
Black ceramic tile wraps around the kitchen backsplash.
Five distinct new penthouses will sit atop the historic structures. The design of the two above the brick and timber building features unique arches that open up to large terraces spanning the width of the building. The remaining three penthouses on top of the concrete building will feature glassy facades that opens up to panoramic views.
Five distinct new penthouses will sit atop the historic structures. The design of the two above the brick and timber building features unique arches that open up to large terraces spanning the width of the building. The remaining three penthouses on top of the concrete building will feature glassy facades that opens up to panoramic views.
Since the renovation, the full-length window at the back of the kitchen is populated by dense greenery, offering even more privacy to the homeowners.
Since the renovation, the full-length window at the back of the kitchen is populated by dense greenery, offering even more privacy to the homeowners.
An open layout connects the main living spaces—including a large dining area off the kitchen. Skylights and walls of windows usher in ample natural light.
An open layout connects the main living spaces—including a large dining area off the kitchen. Skylights and walls of windows usher in ample natural light.
The large galley kitchen lies steps away from the living room. Pale Birch cabinets on both sides of the room provide plenty of storage and counter space.
The large galley kitchen lies steps away from the living room. Pale Birch cabinets on both sides of the room provide plenty of storage and counter space.
The kitchen island of OCM House was custom-built on-site by Studio Jackson Scott using Australian Blackbutt.
The kitchen island of OCM House was custom-built on-site by Studio Jackson Scott using Australian Blackbutt.
Blackbutt veneer cabinetry inject warmth into the kitchen and match the blackbutt ceiling planks seen throughout. Granite and concrete countertops create visual breaks in the timber surfaces.
Blackbutt veneer cabinetry inject warmth into the kitchen and match the blackbutt ceiling planks seen throughout. Granite and concrete countertops create visual breaks in the timber surfaces.
The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.
The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
In order to transform the structure from its original state to something more modern, Rice and his team stripped away the existing Spanish-style roof and selected clean new stucco to create a blank canvas to work from. He calls the new facade a “study in composition,” with windows punched out from the walls in geometric patterns and corrugated metal sheets weaved into the overall theme to add a distinctly urban feel.
In order to transform the structure from its original state to something more modern, Rice and his team stripped away the existing Spanish-style roof and selected clean new stucco to create a blank canvas to work from. He calls the new facade a “study in composition,” with windows punched out from the walls in geometric patterns and corrugated metal sheets weaved into the overall theme to add a distinctly urban feel.
A cooktop and refrigerator from Gaggenau, Bulthaup cabinets, a Miele oven, and an Asko dishwasher outfit the all-white kitchen, which is located on the entry-level floor.
A cooktop and refrigerator from Gaggenau, Bulthaup cabinets, a Miele oven, and an Asko dishwasher outfit the all-white kitchen, which is located on the entry-level floor.
“The lone valley oak in some ways defined the shape of the house,” says landscape architect Bernard Trainor. The structure wraps around the century-old tree, forming a courtyard with a series of fiber-cement chairs by French designer Julia von Sponeck.
“The lone valley oak in some ways defined the shape of the house,” says landscape architect Bernard Trainor. The structure wraps around the century-old tree, forming a courtyard with a series of fiber-cement chairs by French designer Julia von Sponeck.
Scott MacFiggen and Regina Bustamante, tech industry veterans from Silicon Valley, called on architect Christi Azevedo to rebrand a fusty house in San Francisco’s Noe Valley, starting with the street view. Cedar boards, charred using the Japanese technique shou sugi ban, replaced plywood siding.
Scott MacFiggen and Regina Bustamante, tech industry veterans from Silicon Valley, called on architect Christi Azevedo to rebrand a fusty house in San Francisco’s Noe Valley, starting with the street view. Cedar boards, charred using the Japanese technique shou sugi ban, replaced plywood siding.
In realizing their dream to build a country retreat in upstate New York, Sandy Chilewich and Joe Sultan—proprietors of the textiles firm Chilewich|Sultan—eschewed a mountainous view for an understated wooded plot. At 800 square feet, the flat-roofed home is a modest structure for the expansive 10-acre property.
In realizing their dream to build a country retreat in upstate New York, Sandy Chilewich and Joe Sultan—proprietors of the textiles firm Chilewich|Sultan—eschewed a mountainous view for an understated wooded plot. At 800 square feet, the flat-roofed home is a modest structure for the expansive 10-acre property.
Sandy Chilewich and architect Joe Sultan, proprietors of textiles firm Chilewich|Sultan designed their own vacation home together in Columbia County, in upstate New York. On a simple wooded lot, they developed a contemporary loft-style home with furnishings from B&B Italia, Feel Good side chairs by Flexform, and a suspended, contemporary Ergofocus fireplace from Focus.
Sandy Chilewich and architect Joe Sultan, proprietors of textiles firm Chilewich|Sultan designed their own vacation home together in Columbia County, in upstate New York. On a simple wooded lot, they developed a contemporary loft-style home with furnishings from B&B Italia, Feel Good side chairs by Flexform, and a suspended, contemporary Ergofocus fireplace from Focus.
In the dining area are a Gamma table by Cappellini, Eames molded plastic chairs, and a Flotation pendant by Ingo Maurer.
In the dining area are a Gamma table by Cappellini, Eames molded plastic chairs, and a Flotation pendant by Ingo Maurer.
Architect Doug Wells and his wife, Sarah, jumped at the chance to turn a former homeowners’ association clubhouse in Colorado into a vacation retreat. The existing structure is flanked by two new prefab buildings: a garage and a main house.
Architect Doug Wells and his wife, Sarah, jumped at the chance to turn a former homeowners’ association clubhouse in Colorado into a vacation retreat. The existing structure is flanked by two new prefab buildings: a garage and a main house.
Built in 1953, the Wiley House is made up of a single glass-and-wood rectangular pavilion that’s perched on top of a rectangular box made of stone and concrete. Johnson chose the six-acre plot of land himself and was particularly fond of the natural slopes of the site, which is surrounded by hickory trees.
Built in 1953, the Wiley House is made up of a single glass-and-wood rectangular pavilion that’s perched on top of a rectangular box made of stone and concrete. Johnson chose the six-acre plot of land himself and was particularly fond of the natural slopes of the site, which is surrounded by hickory trees.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
Set cover photo