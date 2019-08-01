After a lifetime of random remodels, this 1959 Northwest contemporary ranch home in Seattle's Madison Park neighborhood finally received an overhaul that makes it shine. Seattle–based SHED Architecture & Design undid the outdated layers, updating and modernizing the home while paying respect to its original midcentury charm. The renovation juxtaposes light and dark elements—Douglas fir is set against dark bricks and oversized concrete floor tiling. This convention aligns with the home's original material palette while adding a contemporary vibe.
Private areas (including bedrooms and bathrooms) are located in the shipping container “wings” of the home. The large, open great room features a kitchen and space for living and dining. The layout carefully balances secluded space with open common areas.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Caroline Place is a minimalist home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Groupwork + Amin Taha. Surrounded on three sides by eight and nine story mansion blocks shielding it from the heavy traffic on Bayswater Road and tourism on Queensway, Caroline Place is a quiet enclave of late 1950’s terraces north of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Built with a Modern Northern European sensibility of sharp brick lines and crisp mortar joints layered with softer timber detailing, their interior layouts remained firmly rooted in an earlier English Edwardian tradition.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
These initiatives on state ballots will decide questions about rent control, property tax, and urban development.
The defining gesture of a house on the Big Island of Hawaii by architect Craig Steely is a 139-foot-long, four-foot-tall concrete beam spanning the roof.
