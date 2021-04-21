Panels of dark stained plywood and fiber cement conceal the interior living spaces.
DeSilver House by John Black Lee + Harrison DeSilver
A traditional post-war-style old shack near a beach in Lorne, Victoria is remodelled with a top-level extension for better views of the ocean.
The large, naturally lit kitchen is the heart of the house. Messmate-clad cupboards and huge expanses of glass dominate the space where Angelucci uses the sink, Gorman works at the kitchen island, and Pepa and Hazel look on. Play in the courtyard between the kitchen and garage is easily supervised and enclosed from the alley behind the house.
To maximize light, Dana opted for white surfaces, from the custom cabinetry to the Silestone countertops. “You can’t put a lemon or a Popsicle down on marble, so we got quartz, which is virtually indestructible,” she says.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
Overhead cabinets now can be easily swung open for ease of access. The kitchens are priced at IKEA’s usual retails. A 10 by 10 foot kitchen fitted with Sektion cabinets will range from around $1,300 to $2,200, excluding appliances.
A wardrobe from IKEA and a bed by Rye Dunsmuir outfit one of two bedrooms.
Guests arrive and gather around the pool, a necessity with Borrego Springs's hot summers.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
Architect Janna Levitt devised a creative emellishment for a residence in Canada. Photo by: Philip Cheung
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
Fabric-clad wardrobe doors custom designed by INTERIOR-iD, along with Joseph Giles leather pulls, add texture to the master bedroom.
The Appleton home also showcases a beautiful outdoor area complete with pool, seating, living area and play area, which can all be seen from the kitchen.
The flooring in the master bath is vein-cut Ocean Silver travertine. The custom bathroom vanity is stained birch, the polished chrome fixtures are from Hansgrohe’s Axor Uno2 line, and the chair is upholstered in Checker by Alexander Girard for Maharam.
Only glass separates Farmer and Kozely from their backyard (and Celtic cross reproduction) when they shower. The shower floor is ipe wood; the walls are covered in one-inch-square travertine mosaics.