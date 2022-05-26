At the rear of the new addition, large folding glass doors open the cooking and dining spaces up to the outside.
This door with space-age knobs is painted with Behr's Flaming Torch. The brass wall hanging above the landing is by C. Jeré.
The original entryway, conceived as an aperture to view beyond, was updated with more glass. The street-facing exterior was bumped out four feet toward the road to create additional space.
Tall steel-and-glass doors open to the backyard and bring some understated drama.
Private gardens are a rarity in Barcelona. Those that do exist are mostly located in interior patios created by the city’s famous grid system of streets, as was the case here.
Sliding glass doors spanning 15 feet create a generous exchange between the main interior and rear yard.
A wood pergola offers coverage while allowing light to filter inside.
The recent remodel and expansion of this North Vancouver split-level preserved much of the front facade. New paint, new window units, and a punchy yellow door go a long way toward updating the old without making any drastic structural changes to the front elevation.
Door hardware is a small design detail, but as with all decor choices, a wise one can effortlessly elevate the overall aesthetic. From hardware style to finish and form, that doorknob you put your hands on every day can really make a statement.
"We moved the column supporting that whole roof," says Wittman. "It looks simple, but it was a lot of work." Now, two large, aluminum multi-slide doors from LaCantina open up the entire corner.