The oak ceilings are about 16.5 feet high in the living and dining room.
The centerpiece of this indoor/outdoor space is a "dry garden," providing some green space in place of an exterior yard. Sliding doors partition the space from the outside.
David opens a window in the upstairs bathroom that looks down on the atrium.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
Built for a scholar, Casa Biblioteca is a sanctuary for reading, stargazing, and enjoying a cigar or two. Floor-to-ceiling glass allows light to freely flood the interior and illuminate its jewel-like structure.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
In this custom-built London guesthouse kitchen designed by Studiomama, lustrous vertically clad cabinetry achieves additional depth with the addition of the chairs, which were picked up for $15 each at a local market and powder coated in bright orange.
One wall of the living room houses a library.
OCEAN SVØMMERE by Swen Swensøn
'Tis the season for a Merry Modern Giveaway! To enter, comment on the prize with #merrymodern—and enter up to five times for each prize. The contest ends December 31st, 2016. We will randomly select a winner for each prize. Please see the Official Rules for a complete guide to entry.
MOTORVEJSKRYDS by Swen Swensøn
EN SMUK DAG PÅ HAVET (... a beautiful day at sea!) by Swen Swensøn
BILVASK ( car wash) by Swen Swensøn
ENEBOER by Swen Swensøn
FORNØJELSE SURF Nr.01 + Nr.02 by Swen Swensøn
GOD UDSIGT by Swen Swensøn
GÅ PÅ STRANDEN by Swen Swensøn
SKATEBOARDING by Swen Swensøn
OVER HUSTAGENE by Swen Swensøn
HØJDESKRÆK by Swen Swensøn
