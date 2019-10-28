Dusty built the half-pipe for their son Gram's first birthday. It's the cornerstone of the large back yard.
The teepee is also handmade, and reflective of the earthy, bohemian, and yet kid-friendly style the Wheelers are all about.
Dusty also built the table and custom industrial bookshelf in the dining area.
The nursery, with its muted, natural tones and textures is filled with wicker and macrame accessories.
A large long table outside makes an ideal space for events or dining al fresco overlooking panoramas of the desert.
Thoughtfully crafted nooks are made for relaxing and reflecting.
The main kitchen holds Wayfair counter stools, small dining tables and chairs, sink, faucet, and light fixtures; custom cabinetry by Café Appliances and Fire on the Mesa; and a hanging fruit basket by Xinh and Co.
Next to the steel-and-wood staircase, which leads to the roof, a patch of glass flooring lets sunlight filter down to the bedrooms.
Intended for a much bigger room in the family’s previous home, the bed was designed by Hill and is covered in Maharam fabric in a doily print called Intricate 001 Charcoal. The side tables
are from West Elm, and the AJ table lamp is by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen.
