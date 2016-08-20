Exterior walls are clad in an sealed, unpainted western red cedar to mirror the colors of the site’s tawny meadows. As the wood ages naturally, it appears as though it emerged organically from the earth.
Open riser stair with wood treads floating on raw, blackened steel stringers
Book shelf at end of kitchen island. Built in bench seating.
Kitchen open to dining room. Wood veneer and white matte lacquer custom cabinets.
Kitchen with linear LED strip lighting.
Cable rail stair landing open to kitchen below
Custom wood veneer and white lacquer book shelf built around window.