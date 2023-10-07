SubscribeSign In
Lifting beams into place
Lifting beams into place
Fresh coat of sealer on the deck boards applied on the last day of work.
Fresh coat of sealer on the deck boards applied on the last day of work.
Bedroom loft to fit 1 queen size bed
Bedroom loft to fit 1 queen size bed
Ipe hardwood decking
Ipe hardwood decking
Open Beam Construction. The entry door is a 10 foot glass wall 3 panel slider
Open Beam Construction. The entry door is a 10 foot glass wall 3 panel slider
Metal stairs leading to the bedroom loft area
Metal stairs leading to the bedroom loft area
Mini kitchen, mini fridge, sink, 2 burner cook top
Mini kitchen, mini fridge, sink, 2 burner cook top
Interior open beam construction, Bamboo flooring
Interior open beam construction, Bamboo flooring
Sink and faucet are from Turkey, placed on a live edge Redwood slab
Sink and faucet are from Turkey, placed on a live edge Redwood slab
Madrone Maltas, company owner, designer and builder. Maltas Construction LLC
Madrone Maltas, company owner, designer and builder. Maltas Construction LLC
Full size bathroom with walk-in shower
Full size bathroom with walk-in shower
Full size bathroom with walk-in shower
Full size bathroom with walk-in shower
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail