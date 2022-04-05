The family bathroom has a microcement shower and Falper stone sink and bathtub.
An oversize skylight illuminates the communal bathroom near the home’s entrance.
An en suite bathroom has a walk-in shower and Italian fixtures by Falper.
Picture windows span one side of the primary living area opposite the full-height glass wall.
In the kitchen, bespoke titanium cabinetry is topped with burnished stainless-steel worktops.
The firm designed the 1,800-square-foot home with an open layout spread across one level.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
Entry to the house is accessed via the gravel arrival court. A floating ledge bridges to the front door, which is located in a "glazed volume set between two of the buildings," said the architects.
"The home noses out of the forest just a little bit, like it’s peeking out of the trees,” says architect Ray Calabro.
A Vane Grand pendant by Tech Lighting hangs in one of the bedrooms.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
The maple farmhouse table doubles as a kitchen island. The custom sink can be used as a perch for the cutting board, and a small tabletop garden provides herbs for cooking.