In 1982 Philippe Starck won VIA's second Carte Blanche award, a grant given to a forward-thinking project by a promising designer, with his "Don Denny" chair. Later, this famous chair appeared in the Café Costes. Starck was a key figure in VIA's history, and the Pompidou exhibit pays special tribute to him. He re-designed the VIA office and gallery in the Place Sainte-Opportune, which opened in 1986. © DR Archives