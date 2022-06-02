SubscribeSign In
The low-slung profile of the home was preserved, and all of the windows and doors were replaced for better insulation and energy efficiency.
The low-slung profile of the home was preserved, and all of the windows and doors were replaced for better insulation and energy efficiency.
The backyard area features a pool and a one-bedroom cottage that were also renovated. In this area, Bolinas furniture by Terra surrounds a firepit.
The backyard area features a pool and a one-bedroom cottage that were also renovated. In this area, Bolinas furniture by Terra surrounds a firepit.
Swatt and the owners did bring some decidedly of-the-moment style to the primary bathroom, while still tying it to midcentury sensibilities.
Swatt and the owners did bring some decidedly of-the-moment style to the primary bathroom, while still tying it to midcentury sensibilities.
"The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living space, and is highly functional without too much glamour,
"The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living space, and is highly functional without too much glamour,
“The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living space, and is highly functional without too much glamour,” the homeowner says.
“The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living space, and is highly functional without too much glamour,” the homeowner says.
“We wanted to honor the existing building by revealing all of the exposed structural elements, and many of the original finishes,” Swatt says.
“We wanted to honor the existing building by revealing all of the exposed structural elements, and many of the original finishes,” Swatt says.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
The renovation didn’t change the structure of the home.
The renovation didn’t change the structure of the home.