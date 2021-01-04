This remodel of a 1959 ranch-style house in Madison Park by SHED features new green space, an exterior deck for entertaining, and a built-in fire pit.
At the BauLinder Has by Hufft, a black vertical wood screen elegantly separates the kitchen and main living area.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
The corridor is 26 feet long and hosts a bar, sink, pantry, laundry, and drying room. Pocket doors allow the laundry to be closed off when needed.
