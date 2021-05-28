Located within walking distance to the coastal village of Matanzas, the two Maralto cabins are named La Loica and La Tagua after local bird species.
Located within walking distance to the coastal village of Matanzas, the two Maralto cabins are named La Loica and La Tagua after local bird species.
A corner fireplace separates the living area from a formal dining room. Both the living room and dining are offer direct access to a covered balcony overlooking the canyon.
A corner fireplace separates the living area from a formal dining room. Both the living room and dining are offer direct access to a covered balcony overlooking the canyon.
Set cover photo