The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
A gnome guards the wood pile. While Christie's father thought a propane stove would allow them to regulate the heat better, they opted for wood because they have an endless supply of it on the land.
Designed by Fowler and Ward, this affordable two-unit home provides a beautiful solution to the Melbourne’s housing shortage.
Den's A frame house is designed with 1,000 square feet of living space.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
By changing the roofline, Beebe Skidmore introduced light and usable space to the third floor. "It was not a lot of extra space, but we got headroom," explains Beebe.
