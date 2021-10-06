Clever cubby storage is incorporated into the base of the interior stairs, while the extra-deep stair treads provide flexible "stadium-style" seating for the kids.
Recessed lighting stretches across the ceilings and walls, adding a warm, romantic glow throughout the interior.
The light-filled living room features extensive glazing in the form of clerestory windows, skylights, and a brilliant wall of glass.
The upgraded, expanded kitchen is illuminated by natural light from new skylights above.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
The open floor plan and a retractable sliding glass door along one side of the house makes the first floor feel spacious.
Concrete floors, a cinder block wall, wooden furniture, and views of the bamboo garden come together to create a design that’s grounded in natural elements.
A thoughtful intervention by SOCA carves out an additional bedroom and bathroom while keeping the budget in check.
The three-bed, 2.5-bath RPA LivingHome includes two floors with 2,316 square feet of living space.
A pitched roof optimizes the RPA LivingHome 1 for solar panels.
The stairway is a now showcase for the home’s old-growth redwood paneling.
Before: More worn carpet covered the stair treads.
The wide plywood stairs have a built-in bookcase. Behind the stairs is a 5 x 30-foot corridor to store his bigger paintings.
A purposeful nook for storing coats and taking off shoes is lined with vertical subway tile. The brick floor elegantly meets the pistachio green tile floor, which helps to define the alcove from the main space.
Bedroom Open to Living Room
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
The showers are clad in ceramic tiles painted to celebrate native plants and flowers.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
Uncovering the original concrete surfacing of the columns, which are unusually thick thanks to the building’s original industrial function, was a major undertaking. Covered in successive layers of white paint, a team worked for over a week to expose the concrete, revealing the space’s gritty character.
Located in the highly desirable Racquet Club Estates in Palm Springs, this two-bedroom Alexander home is back on the market after a recent renovation led by designer Liliana “Lilly” Kim.
A large, cantilevered balcony wraps around the living area and provides ample outdoor space for entertaining, as well as sunset views over the five-acre plot and an adjacent town park.
Nature, midcentury design, and a less-is-more mentality informed the Fishwick family’s private residence in Suffolk Park.
Saffron Strands by Behr Paint is a festive, optimistic shade.
The site in Darling Point is on a winding street leading up a hill, and the new architecture is designed to express the pitched-roof language of the original terrace house. “It’s incredibly steep at the back, which means the house looks rather modest from the street front—just a pitched-roof garage and a gate,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “At the rear facing Rushcutters Bay, however, it drops away over a height of five stories. The house is also in a heritage conservation zone, which meant that the existing roof line and chimneys needed to be retained. We worked closely with TC Build to form a ‘plan of attack,’ which involved propping the two long walls and the roof, and completely gutting the interiors.”
A look at the sunlit bedroom.
The entryway opens to a large living area that provides direct access to a deck—one of several private outdoor spaces. The home’s original wood-clad ceilings complement modern updates, including an all-new kitchen on the lower level.
Project designer Wayne Chevalier stands on the patio of the Malibu Crest residence, admiring the impressive view.
The bouquet canyon stone pays tribute to the midcentury-modern era when the home was built.
