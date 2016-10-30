A sauna is an optional feature. Cedar and concrete create a recurring visual theme from the exterior to the interior.
The Spahaus model is modular and available in five configurations. They vary in size from 1070 square feet to 1420 square feet. In the kitchen, gray laminate cabinets are topped with stainless steel countertops.
The firm's first home model for the development is dubbed Spahaus. Meant as vacation homes, the site's 21 cabins are designed to take advantage of the area's natural setting with large windows that overlook the forest.
In Lac Supérieur, outside Montreal, the Fraternité-sur-Lac resort site is home to a series of modern, modular residences designed by YH2.