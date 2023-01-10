The WC and shower doors are crafted from oak timber and the shower tiles are leftover from the production of KONGA kitchens, showcasing a considered use of materials.
The kitchen features open upper cabinets, which are a signature of the 25x25 system and also crafted from timber leftovers created during the production process. It’s a construction approach that architect Mette Fredskild employs for the way it champions zero-waste design.
The open floor plan is designed to be flexible, with a kitchen, living area, and two sleeping areas. The cabin is sold fully furnished, with pieces that complement the Scandi-style, timber-clad interiors.
Each modular cabin is built in the KONGA factory in Lithuania, and can be set up on site in a single day.