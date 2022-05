The Nomad Shelf System from Skagerak is part of an innovative storage system that has a thin, space-saving profile. Designed to resemble a ladder, the Nomad rests on the wall, keeping a small footprint. The ladder comes with four hooks, which make it easy to hang small accessories, and the rungs of the ladder can be draped with towels. The Nomad Ladder can be used with the Nomad shelf to create more surface area for storing other items.