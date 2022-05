Buttons and Ridgie in their living room. The armchair is from Atra, the sofa by Ochre, and the coffee table is a one-off work titled Broken Sunglasses, by Georges Charpentier. It’s modeled after the artist’s own pair, which were crumpled in a motorcycle accident. The white vase is by Dana Harel, the sculpture on the mantle is by Simon Toparovsky, and the rug from Aga John Rugs. The custom fixed windows and Fleetwood sliders throughout were installed by Vella Glass.