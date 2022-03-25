Woods & Water entry
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
Developed as a holiday home, the pared-back timber construction is a nod to the modest fisher-cottages prevalent in the area.
The new dining room and screened porch extend from the kitchen, allowing the living room to feel more spacious.
Known as the Patio House, the home features a private courtyard which can be seen immediately upon entry. Custom cabinetry spans across the wall, including an open, built-in shelving unit.
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
Replacing a door, the new bookshelf window provides storage while still allowing daylight to enter the office.
Miki Bauer and Sunnie Brook are the couple behind Mirohaus, a home and furniture design brand that draws inspiration from the desert. Their new Desert Collection furnishes each of the rooms of this restored Alexander home originally built in 1959—they also make custom pieces to order. This gorgeous three-bed, two-bath retreat also features a serene pool area with two hammocks.
“The design for the house emerged from walking the property. We imagined that as we climbed up from the beach, we’d see little peeks of our home from behind the trees,” says Brad Horn, architect and resident.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
The custom steelwork seen throughout the home was all done by Identity Construction, including the bar in the loft space that overlooks the living area.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the Sherman Residence wraps around an inner courtyard with a swimming pool.
Loft
Its cast-concrete roof slabs evoke any number of desert sights—the fronds of a palm, the faces of stones, even the armored plates of an armadillo.
The Plus House—named for the perpendicular trajectories of light and air that pass through on the top and bottom floors—is one in a series of architect-designed homes commissioned by Arkitekthus, a development company founded five years ago with a pledge to improve the quality of prefab architecture. The spruce panels that coat the second-floor exterior will fade in tandem with the zinc-coated steel that rims the glazed windows and doors. "They will go gray like we do," says architect Claesson Koivisto Rune.
