The walls flare out at 30-degree angles, which creates more space for counters and seating inside the cabin.
The cozy hexagonal cabin has a footprint of just 93 square feet.
Clad in salvaged wood and adorned with moss, this tiny hexagonal home is #cabinlife goals.
A metal roof is adorned in moss that was found on the property.
The interior of the cabin is constructed out of salvaged Douglas fir.
The 65-square-foot sleeping loft has just enough room for a bed.
