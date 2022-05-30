Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Susan Kovac
Follow
6
Saves
Followers
Following
The walls flare out at 30-degree angles, which creates more space for counters and seating inside the cabin.
The cozy hexagonal cabin has a footprint of just 93 square feet.
Clad in salvaged wood and adorned with moss, this tiny hexagonal home is
#cabinlife
goals.
A metal roof is adorned in moss that was found on the property.
The interior of the cabin is constructed out of salvaged Douglas fir.
The 65-square-foot sleeping loft has just enough room for a bed.