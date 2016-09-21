Known for their ability to combine the built and natural environments, Alric Galindez Arquitectos create refined homes in the epic landscape of Argentina. Located near the sea, Casa RM was built to handle the rough sea winds. The landscape where the house is located is untouched. This lets the house quietly exist among the isolated land. Photo by Albano García.
Passive ProgressiveStunning bamboo covers this house in Bessancourt, France, on all four sides, its lattice making up a striking set of adjustable screens that allow the residents to modify the facade to suit the weather. Photo by: Nicholas Calcott
A series of black Muuto chairs—Fiber, Cover, Nerd, and Visu—surrounds a 70/70 table and white Ambit pendants, both by TAF Architects for Muuto.
Uninspired by the loft options in downtown Portland, Oregon, the Andréns opted to design and build their own freestanding version in the hills just minutes from the city.