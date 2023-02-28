SubscribeSign In
The Barnstable, Exterior
The Barnstable, Exterior
The Barnstable, Exterior
The Barnstable, Exterior
Just off of the Dining Room is a Three Season Screened Porch to enjoy the fresh mountain air.
Just off of the Dining Room is a Three Season Screened Porch to enjoy the fresh mountain air.
Pool, Antique Barn and Chestnut Pergola
Pool, Antique Barn and Chestnut Pergola