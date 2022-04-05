The plan is to add a roof terrace in the future, and owner-designer Uli Wagner has already framed an opening into the ceiling to accommodate a spiral stair leading to outdoor decking, instead of the current roof access from a ladder. "The moment I have the funds, I will move on with this plan," says Wagner. "I’d love to grow tomatoes with that view from Clinton Hill over downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. There will also be plenty of space for an outdoor shower and a lush barbecue area with seating."
The plan is to add a roof terrace in the future, and owner-designer Uli Wagner has already framed an opening into the ceiling to accommodate a spiral stair leading to outdoor decking, instead of the current roof access from a ladder. "The moment I have the funds, I will move on with this plan," says Wagner. "I’d love to grow tomatoes with that view from Clinton Hill over downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. There will also be plenty of space for an outdoor shower and a lush barbecue area with seating."
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
The sauna is framed by a large floor-to-ceiling window, so guests can enjoy views of the great outdoors.
The sauna is framed by a large floor-to-ceiling window, so guests can enjoy views of the great outdoors.
The sauna structure includes a small deck.
The sauna structure includes a small deck.
The dark wood kitchen cabinetry contrasts with the light wood paneling and terra-cotta tiles.
The dark wood kitchen cabinetry contrasts with the light wood paneling and terra-cotta tiles.
The exterior’s charcoal metal paint finish helps recede the cabin into the surroundings.
The exterior’s charcoal metal paint finish helps recede the cabin into the surroundings.
Fires can be built on either the north or south side of the rock, depending on prevailing winds.
Fires can be built on either the north or south side of the rock, depending on prevailing winds.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
Set cover photo