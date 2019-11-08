SVK Interior Design paired rich elm accents with matte-white laminate cabinets, gray-veined Caesarstone countertops, and show-stopping white Heath tile with dark grout.
The ground floor features Douglas fir flooring. The living room at the front of the house is separated from the entrance hallway by a black steel-framed glazed partition.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
“We originally gave Brothers Cement an orange color that they couldn't match exactly, but we ended up with that beautiful yellow color, so we were happy,” Barker says.
For this kitchen, the architects paired slate-gray HPL (high-pressure laminate) cabinets by Henrybuilt, cool Basaltina countertops, with custom shelving and a white Corian backsplash.
Naturehumaine used maple plywood and white accents throughout Des Érables Residence, striking contrast with the original wood moldings of the building.
Natural and black painted oak cabinets provide plentiful storage in the galley kitchen.
A simple color palette of gray, white, and brown gives the home a sleek, Scandinavian-inspired vibe.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
