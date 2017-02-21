Located seven miles from Frank Lloyd Wright’s estate, Tim Wright and Karen Ellzey’s prefab home is meant to pay homage to the great American architect’s experiments with modular housing.
Olson Kundig designed the Rolling Huts in Mazama, Washington, for a client who needed space to house visiting friends and family. The huts sit lightly on the site, a former RV campground in an alpine river valley. The huts are sited to capture views of the mountains and not one another.
Double Gable Eichler Remodel The new owners of this home had long dreamed of an Eichler remodel they would live in forever. Their vision was clean, contemporary, and open. Klopf Architecture would design and reconfigure the kitchen / family room, remove some walls and add windows, reconfigure the bathrooms / laundry areas / closets and upgrade systems to be more efficient, while working closely with the talented executive mother of three on selection of interior finishes and fixtures. The owners decorated and furnished the home themselves, with many vintage mid-century modern furniture pieces and original art.
Owner Stacey Hill was instantly drawn to this shipping container’s existing blue color and chose to leave it unchanged. Architect Jim Poteet added floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to allow light in, as well as a cantilevered overhang to shade a window on the left side, which houses a small garden storage area.
Tacoma, Washington–based architect Ko Wibowo of Architecture for Everyone will discuss his Stevens Addition, which he designed for Ken Stevens, an active, vibrant man who’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Wibowo's clean-lined project is featured in the July/August 2014 issue. Photo by Coral Von Zumwalt.
The lower deck holds a fire pit and hot tub, perfect for outdoor entertaining despite the cold.
The building exterior incorporates stucco, cedar, Cor-Ten steel, and concrete for a balance of industrial and warm elements that isn't often seen in Park City.
An office space is tucked under the arch spanning the driveway.
Another view of the living and dining area shows the stone fireplace and outdoor deck, which offers a commanding vista. A private wing extends from the common space and holds the bedrooms and bathrooms.
Powell removed a wall and walk-in pantry to allow the living and dining areas to flow into the kitchen, which is triangular with a granite countertop inlaid with aluminum terrazzo divider strips. He constructed an arched opening with the same radius in the stone arches in the adjacent exterior wall, keeping harmonious proportions throughout the home. The new, straight-grain fir cabinets match the ceilings as well.
The den provides a cozy seat by the fire. The original wood beams of the ceilings have aged to a golden brown. To match the hue, Powell has stained the wood used for cabinets, doors, molding, a built-in bed, and wainscoting.
The integrated living and dining room is contained in an open, hexagonal space with 10-foot ceilings. A long stone wall contains a fireplace, which acts as a divider between the main room and the den. Powell removed the shag carpet that used to run throughout the house and replaced it with concrete topping.
A driveway passes under an arch and leads to the rear motor court. The exterior facade of the house is made of stone and concrete, with long bands of windows featuring fir mullions and redwood sills. It also had exterior sheetrock installed in a shiplap style, which Powell replaced with marine-grade fir plywood:
This overhead drone view shows the 15-acre property that also hosts a heated pool, river, tennis court, barn/stable, sculpture path, and rooftop observatory. The original landscaping was designed by Frank Okamura and Charles Middeleer.
The greenhouse features windows that are finished with a scalloped metal detail. We we were speaking on the phone, Gricar made a realization that this metal scalloping can also be found on the Guggenheim—solidifying a nice connection to the other project that was on his mind at the time.
Since Wright was consistently focused on nature, he built an internal courtyard that creates a peaceful retreat in the middle of the structure.
Shown here is one of the double master bathrooms, which holds a new tub that sits in front of a painted plaster wall. The layout and mahogany panels have remained original.
Though the appliances have been updated, the rest of the kitchen is original, including the cabinets, piano hinges, and the painted glass windows on the ceiling.
In the family room—which also holds a gold leaf-covered concrete fireplace—large skylights run the width of the space.
The original living room holds a number of furniture pieces that Wright designed. Since Wright enjoyed interweaving textures and materials, he created a fireplace that’s made of concrete block—but painted with gold leaf. Gricar explains, “He loved the material play between fine or fancy, and utilitarian.”
The red flooring that runs throughout the interior is Colorundum in Cherokee red, a color Wright loved to use in his projects. Jim Gricar of Houlihan Lawrence explains that it’s a series of minerals that have a low freezing point, which makes it difficult to crack.
The interior of the home is almost completely lined with mahogany, along with sections of concrete blocks. Wright’s design called for different cuts of wood to be placed together, which creates a rich layered effect.
Shown from the front of the house, you can see that the structure is built in Frank Lloyd Wright’s classic Hemicycle design. The main entrance to the house is under the chimney stack near the center, while the covered breezeway on the left leads to a four-car parking structure, the greenhouse, and the caretaker’s quarters.
Similar to his Falling Waters masterpiece, Tirranna was built on water and next to a waterfall. In fact, the word itself comes from an Aboriginal word meaning “running waters.”
