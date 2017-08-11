The Shayan House takes full advantage of its canyon site.
This modern residence by designer Soheil Nakhshab incorporates elements of the surrounding landscape through touches of stone, wood, and iron.
This 1,200-square-foot residence is the canvas for a stunning art and furniture collection. Newly renovated by architect Hector Magnus, it has been in the homeowner’s family since the 1940s.
