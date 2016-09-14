A mural by local illustrator Kale Williams—a good friend and the wife of one of Brill’s partners—provides the backdrop forthe nursery.
The vestibule is painted in Benjamin Moore’s coral-hued Hot Spice and covered in a Cuban-inspired floral wallpaper by fashion designer Matthew Williamson for Osborne &amp; Little.
A series of Radient sconces by RBW illuminates the third-floor landing with a subtle graphic pop.
Lyons and Brill designed several custom touches, like the copper-plated knobs they installed on the Sektion kitchen cabinetry from IKEA, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s muted Breakfast Room Green.
The couple’s bold mix-and-match sensibility applies most unconventionally to the material palette; nearly every surface is different from the next. The cook station pairs a copper Watermark faucet with an Italian marble countertop, a copper-toned stainless-steel range from Blue Star, and a backsplash of masonry Foundation Brick tile by Ann Sacks.
The mashup of styles is as diverse as the range of RBW designs that peppers the interiors, including the snaking Palindrome 6 chandelier made from a modular, tubular-steel frame. It hangs in the kitchen, above a Corian-and-plywood dining table. Lyons reupholstered the vintage Brickel dining chairs by the late American designer Ward Bennett—who designed with an eye for sensual minimalism—in leather and Rain Dance linen by Schumacher; a randomized pattern of custom cement hex tiles by Original Mission Tile lines the floors.
An original marble fireplace now acts as a display area for a colorful collection of vases from CB2; a geometric floral Medina Tibetan carpet by Madeline Weinrib adds a touch of pattern to the room.
Lyons works in her home office sited between the kitchen and the living room. A 1970s chrome bar cart stocked with vintage decanters sits near a leather-and-teak armchair by mid-century Danish designer Søren J. Ladefoged that Lyons inherited from her family.
Interior designer Merrill Lyons plays with her son in the Brooklyn home she renovated with her husband, Charles Brill, a lighting designer and cofounder of New York–based company Rich Brilliant Willing (RBW). The couple’s design sensibility is marked by a warm mix of historic periods and styles, punctuated with pieces by RBW, including the circular brass Cinema chandelier that hangs in the living room. The leather sofa and teak credenza are vintage; the 1960s rosewood Genius armchair by Danish designer Illum Wikkelso was reupholstered with fabric sourced from an outlet.
In the master bedroom, expanses of white and peach paint play against the geometric lines of an inlaid-bone nightstand from Anthropologie. The traditional four-poster bed is from West Elm; the brass Cedar &amp; Moss sconce is from Rejuvenation.
The tiny powder room is outfitted with a foliage-print wallpaper from Hermès, a vintage teak mirror, brushed-fold Moderne fixtures from Kohler, and a custom sink made of swirling soapstone.
An austere palette defines the master bathroom, with subway tiles from Classic Tile New York, matte-black fixtures by California Faucets, and black perforated-aluminum Branch sconces by RBW.
