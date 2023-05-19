In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
The kitchen features Japanese ash casework and Jacques Biny lights, made in 1956. A Semi pendant by Gubi hangs above a De La Espada table.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
A bath with a view in the master bedroom.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
The office features a vintage "Chieftain Chair
Vintage hanging wall cabinets: Designed by Florence Knoll for Knoll Int. Vintage Sofa: Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa for B&B Italia.
Each of the three bathrooms feature all new fixtures, terrazzo flooring, and colored tile.
The Dwell House is clad in Real Cedar, which comes in a natural or black finish, as shown here at the Abodu showroom in Los Angeles.