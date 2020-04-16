“The result is an unusual, simple, and monochrome architecture exploring the purity of the square,” note the architects.
“The result is an unusual, simple, and monochrome architecture exploring the purity of the square,” note the architects.
Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 homes in California from 1949 to 1966, and though tons are still standing today, many of them have lost their authenticity after going through drastic transformations—but this particular renovation is a different story. Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story, single-family residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains,
Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 homes in California from 1949 to 1966, and though tons are still standing today, many of them have lost their authenticity after going through drastic transformations—but this particular renovation is a different story. Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story, single-family residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains,
The firm then combined a palette of steel, concrete, and oak in the elegant, double-height rear addition.
The firm then combined a palette of steel, concrete, and oak in the elegant, double-height rear addition.
A sleek, minimal kitchen with lacquered MDF cabinets provides a glossy contrast to the unpainted walls.
A sleek, minimal kitchen with lacquered MDF cabinets provides a glossy contrast to the unpainted walls.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Living Divani pull up to an island with Bretonstone countertops; the faucet is by Blanco.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Living Divani pull up to an island with Bretonstone countertops; the faucet is by Blanco.
Set cover photo